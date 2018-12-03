Lagos Tweets, Sanwo-Olu Responds

If you are familiar with social media platforms, you will agree with me that Twitter could just easily be the meanest of them all. But yesterday, Lagos state gubernatorial candidate Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu AKA The BOS, braved twitter streets to interact with Lagosians…you can already imagine how epic this went.

He showed twitter that he is a man of his words and that when he says he is going to listen he means it.

He also used Twitter to share his plans #ForAGreaterLagos.

At the end of the day, the mean tweets turned out to be a blessing in disguise, because in one viral trend B.O.S proved that he is a reliable, intelligent and technology savvy candidate with a sense of humour. He also succeeded in dispelling rumours and advocating for an inclusive government where he and his team, together with the support of Lagosians, can transform the state and move Lagos to a greater height.

