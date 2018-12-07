Lagos CJ frees 9 Kirikiri prison imates

By Henry Ojelu

THE Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke, yesterday, granted amnesty to nine inmates of Kirikiri prisons Lagos.

Four others, also out of 10 short listed, were released from the Maximum Security Prisons, Kirikiri, having been in custody for between eight and 11 years and longer than the number of years they would spent if sentenced by the court for offences charged.

The Chief Judge told the released inmates to henceforth be of good behaviour and stay away from crime.

Admonishing them to desist from any act that would bring them back to prison she said: “Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 1(1) of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 and Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution, you are hereby released from custody today, December 6, 2018.

“I want you to, henceforth, be of good behaviour. Make sure you don’t breach any law again. Go out there and sin no more.”

Although, 10 women were short listed for release in the Female Prisons, she regretted that none qualified for release, as trial had commenced in their matter and are presently on bail.

One of them, Ms Uche Emeasoba, however, had her bail conditions relaxed from N1 million to N500,000 and sureties reduced to one.

The Chief Judge said those granted amnesty qualified for release after a thorough review of their case file.

Lagos State Controller of Prisons, Tunde Ladipo, while responding to questions from newsmen commended the Lagos Chief Judge for bringing hope to the inmates and on her efforts to decongest the prisons.

Ladipo also noted the efforts of the Nigerian Prisons Service to decongest the Prisons saying that this was why the federal government set up the presidential committee on prerogative of mercy for deserving inmates.