LADOL bags ISO certification

LAGOS—LADOL Free Zone’s logistics company has been awarded International Organisation Standardization, ISO 9001:2015 and 45001:2018+14001:2015.

LADOL is the first company in West Africa to meet this standard.

The certification reflects LADOL’s success built on hard work, consistency, long-term planning and sustainable business practices.

Being the first company in Nigeria to achieve the new ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management certification and the only one to have both that standard, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001:2018 has placed LADOL among an elite category of companies which are internationally recognised for best practices.

ISO 9001:2015 certification was achieved after a rigorous and transparent audit process conducted by Bureau Veritas while ISO 45001:2018+14001:2015 was conducted by RINA between December 10 to14, 2018.

According to ISO, achieving 9001:2015 certification means that an organization has demonstrated Customer focus, leadership, innovation of people, systematic approach to management, continual improvement, factual approach to decision-making and mutually beneficial supplier relations

LADOL’s Managing Director, Dr. Amy Jadesimi said: “Achieving these certifications reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, for which I thank them all. Many staff members worked long hours, and everyone was enthusiastic and collaborative, I’m very proud of us all. This is part of a long-term plan and we will continue to improve every year exceeding international standards and very soon setting them. Nigerian companies are very well placed to take the lead in several areas, leveraging off our huge untapped and under-served market, but having strong quality and safety standards is a must for all of us.

“The UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals also provide a template on which we can build new business policies and models that are most likely to be highly profitable in the medium to long-term.”