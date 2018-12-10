Labour decries poverty level in Nigeria

By Peter Duru

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has decried the level of poverty in the country and urged Nigerians to elected credible candidates with the interest of the ordinary Nigerian at heart in the coming 2019 general elections.

The North Central Deputy National Chairman of NLC, Comrade Shirsha Adi, who spoke at the flag off of Labour Party campaigns and presentation of flags to Benue candidates of the party for the general election, urged Nigerians to support the party which he said came to rescue Nigerians from the shackles of poverty.

According to him, “as a people oriented political platform, Labour Party is a party for all Nigerians, irrespective of your social status. It is a party where no one dominates the other.

“In Labour Party, we have no god-fathers and mothers. No single individual runs the affairs of the party from his bedroom. Hence, the party will lead the state for all and not for the benefit of any single individual.”

In his speech after receiving his flag, the governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Paul Angya, said the party was bound for victory in the coming election.

“I urge all Benue indigenes to join this train to pull the state out of the pit hole of poverty, lack of industries and dilapidated infrastructure.

“The mandate of Labour Party is the welfare of the people and as a party with the biggest structure in this country and with the largest followership, we will not fail to deliver on our mandate if elected.

“I urge Benue people to jettison primordial sentiments and elected Labour Party candidates because we have the interest of the people at heart,” Angya said.