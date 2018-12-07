Kwara Assembly holds valedictory session for pioneer Speaker

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Kwara House of Assembly, yesterday, held a valedictory session for its pioneer Speaker, Alhaji Shehu Usman, who died on November 26, aged 77.

The valedictory session was also attended by all former speakers and members of the House.

In his tribute, the Speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad, described Alhaji Shehu Usman as a true democrat, who helped many less-privileged persons in the society.

Ahmad advised politi-cians “to eschew bitterness and emulate the virtues of the late pioneer Speaker.”

Leader of the House, Hassan Oyeleke, described Usman as a complete gentleman, who did not discriminate against anybody.

Other members of the House, who extolled the late Speaker, described him as a great man.