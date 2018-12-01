Kogi First Lady adorns Vivian Lam magazine’s ‘special edition’

Glamorous Kogi State First Lady, Hajiya Rashida Bello is the face to watch as Nigeria’s celebrity magazine ‘Vivian lam glamour’ features her on their special edition cover page.

The young, Beautiful and gorgeous wife of the Kogi State Governor revealed in an exclusive chat with the publisher Vivian Lam that despite taking time off to remain fashionable and glamorous, she is still very much committed to her course of women and youth empowerment in the state.

The highly rich celebrity quarterly magazine noted for its quality of influential personalities that adorn the covers is a combination of politics, entertainment, lifestyle, health, beauty and fashion with more than 10 Issues since it’s inception in 2016. Ever since then, it has been nothing short of glamour considering the personalities that grace it’s front covers in each edition.

The ‘Special Edition’ which featured among others, Nigeria’s Senate president Dr Bukola saraki and PDP presidential aspirant , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, celebrity weddings and events as well as other interesting articles is expected to have its media launch scheduled in feb 2019 to hold in Abuja with a book launch.

The event expected to feature music, comedy and awards promises to attract celebrities, notable personalities and political figures.