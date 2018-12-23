Kidnapped Rivers bishop freed

By Egufe Yafugborhi

THE Anglican Diocese of Ahoada, Rivers State has announced the release of its Bishop, Clement Ekpeye by the gunmen who abducted him Tuesday.

Rev. Canon Hanson Bernard, Clerical Synod Secretary, Diocese of Ahoada, indicated in a statement that the cleric was released and reunited with his family yesterday morning.

“We thank God for the miraculous release of Rt. Rev. Clement Ekpeye from the hands of the Kidnappers this morning. We thank all for fervent prayers and encouragement”, Bernard stated.

Phone calls and text enquiries to Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, for confirmation of the development were however not honoured at the time of filing this report.