Kidnapped Ondo pregnant doctor released

…as abductors want N50m for four others

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE pregnant doctor, Jumoke Aiyeku, who was amongst the three medical personnel and two lecturers abducted by gunmen in Owo area of Ondo State have been released after payment of an unspecified amount of money.

It was gathered that the family decided to pay the ransom because of her condition.

However, a source said the abductors have requested for another N50 million before others still in their custody will be released.

A member of the doctor’s family said she got back home yesterday morning after an undisclosed amount of money was paid to the hoodlums.

Vanguard learned that the released doctor is a Treasurer of the Association of Resident Doctors, FMC, Owo Branch.

A source in the hospital said “She was released after a ransom was paid, her release was not free, but she is in a stable condition. Also, it may be because of her present condition that was why she was set free.”

Contacted, the state Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph said police detective combed the thick forest to secure her release.

Joseph said: “Since the abduction took place, our men have been at work, they didn’t sleep. He said that was how they freed the victim and no ransom was paid.

Meanwhile, the families of the other victims, vanguard learned have opened a line of discussion with the kidnappers on the payment of ransom.

It was gathered that the families of the two nurses are working together while those of the two polytechnic lecturers are also said to be working together.

The two families have reportedly begged for a reduction in the N50 million ransom requested by the kidnappers.

Recall that one doctor, two nurses working at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo and two lecturers of the state-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic were kidnapped on Tuesday at Amurin village, on the Akure- Owo expressway while returning to Akure after the day’s work.

Vanguard learned that the abductors, dressed in mobile police uniforms, blocked the road and stopped the vehicles.