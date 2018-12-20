Kelly Anthony stepping up

Fast rising Canada-based Nigerian singer, Kelly Anthony Osifo, is banking on the newly released visual of his hit song, “Elevate” to launch himself into the mainstream world of music.

The talented singer is leaving nothing to chance to position himself as the next big star to emerge from the Nigerian music scene.

‘Elevate’, shot by ‘Seeds Visuals’, a talented Nigerian director based in Canada, is coming after two previous singles, Unstoppable and Maye, released this year. The talented singer is leaving nothing to chance to actualize his dream.

According to Kelly, “Elevate” is a song about life growth and aimed at motivating the youth to focus on their arts, goals and keep pursuing their dreams. “In this life, it’s like people don’t like to see others succeed and grow. Things started to change in my life for good but people became extremely envious of me. It’s quite sad because I’ve never felt that way about anybody. I’ve never been angry and feel strong animosity towards anybody succeeding in life,” he added.

On why he didn’t make use of scantily dressed vixens in the music video, Kelly replied: “I’ve never been a fan of scantily dressed videos vixens, because my music is my art and my videos should be able to explain my thoughts. So, in Elevate video, I wanted to portray life as a successful musician, achieved from my hard work.”