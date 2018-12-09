Kashamu is unknown to us— PDP

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu, yesterday, called on the Police to hold the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,Prince Uche Secondus, “for breach of public peace and safety should there be a breakdown of law and order in Ogun State” ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He also urged the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of Security Service, DSS, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to take cognizance of Secondus’ conduct which, according to him, is capable of causing tension and a breach of public peace.

In a quick response, the PDP dismissed Kashamu’s threat saying the lawmaker is unknown to the party.

Kashamu gave the warning in a statement following the presentation of the Ogun State PDP governorship flag to a member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Oladipupo Adebutu, in Abuja, on Friday.

Appeal Court dismisses Evans’ fundamental right enforcement suit

He said the AGF, IGP and DG, SSS should refuse the temptation to allow “some misguided politicians” to take the laws into their hands and continue to act contemptuously of valid and subsisting court orders and judgments while hiding under the cloak of politics and politicking. There is no gainsaying the fact that such illegal acts could cause unmitigated disorder and a breach of public peace.

The lawmaker noted that he would soon furnish the offices of the AGF, IGP and SSS with all the relevant documents, detailing the criminal and contemptuous acts of these retrogressive elements.

Kashamu said: “The desperation showed by Secondus is only typical of a mercenary who is hell-bent on delivering on the job he has been paid to do. His latest action was done in utter disregard to the Party’s Constitution and subsisting judgment of courts – from the High Court to the Supreme Court – which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since complied with.

US Supreme Court chief justice issues extraordinary rebuke of Trump

“It is a sad commentary on our democratic institutions that the National Chairman of our Party, Prince Uche Secondus, could preside over such a disgraceful exercise because he could not do it at the South-West zonal rally held on Thursday seeing the trouble such an illegal act could have caused. The shame is on Secondus and his co-travellers because they had to run to Abuja where they purportedly presented the Party’s flag to the impostor in an office whereas such an event is usually done openly and with fanfare.

“What is more, even if PDP presents 10,000 flags to Adebutu, it does not change the fact that the courts have pronounced the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP Exco as the only party structure recognized by the law in Ogun State. It is merely ceremonial. It does not change the lists of candidates accepted, processed and published by INEC. It cannot change the verdicts of the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. It cannot also change the wide acceptance of our aspiration by the good people of Ogun State and beyond.”

Kashamu unknown to us—PDP

Reacting to Kashamu’s threat, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said the lawmaker is unknown to the party.

Ologbondiyan said: “It is true that we presented flags to Mr. Ladi Adebutu of Ogun State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje of Lagos State and Mr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. As to Kashamu’s threat, the PDP National Chairman does not reside in Ogun State, how can he breach the peace of the state? What the chairman has done is in line with the constitution of the party. I also want to state that Senator Kashamu did not pick the nomination form of the party for governorship election, he did not participate in any primary and he is unknown to the party.”