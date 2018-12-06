Kano block makers laud BUA at ITF, SON seminar

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Chairman, Kano State Block Moulders Association, Umar Musa, has commended BUA Cement for its sustained production of quality cement to meet required demands of the block-making industry.

The block makers gave the thumbs up to BUA Cement at its regional stakeholders workshop tagged Optimising Cement Usage to Achieve Better Quality and Yields of Blocks, in Kano State.

A statement by BUA Group’s Mr. O’tega Ogra, Group Head, Corporate Communications, and Mr. Sunday Ogieva, Media/Communications Officer, said the one-day workshop organised by BUA Obu Cement in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, harped on training block makers on the best practices to deploy in the production of standard blocks and concrete, which when used can prevent building collapse and aid in better building practices.

Speaking at the workshop, Musa said: “BUA Cement has the requirements needed from any cement— strength, colour and quality. And it also gives us more blocks per bag.

“We are happy that BUA Cement came to train us on new techniques in block making and we know that this event will further strengthen the existing relationship between the company and block moulders.”

Present at the workshop were Head of Training, Industrial Training Fund, ITF, Dauda Lawal; Unit Head, Civil/Building Department, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, Engineer Musa Bauchi; and Quality Control Manager, BUA Obu Cement, Adeyinka Adesola.