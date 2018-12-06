Kalu, Chukwueze’s club form excites Super Eagles coach

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed delight with the form exhibited by Samuel Kalu for Bordeaux of France and Samuel Chukwueze for Villarreal of Spain.

The two players are new additions to the Super Eagles squad. Kalu has made four apperances with one goal to his credict, while Chukwueze made his debut against Ugandan in Asaba.

At the weekend Kalu made a strong showing as Bordeaux came back from the dead to draw 2-2 against Paris St Germain. Against Barcelona, Chukwueze was exciting to watching operating from the right side as Villarreal went down 2-0 at Nou Camp.

“I was a Special Guest at Kalu’s Bordeaux versus PSG game. In fact, any time I am at home in France I always assist Bordeaux.

“So I watched the match live. Kalu came in after 67 minutes. He had a good performance. He actually changed the match.

He had an immediate impact. He had a strong pressing and also gave good crosses.

“I also watched Samuel Chukwueze on television. He had an interesting performance against Barcelona also. I am very happy with these players,” Rohr stated.