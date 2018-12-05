Jubilation In North Central Confirms Zone’s Support for Atiku- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) says the spontaneous jubilation and the overflowing crowd of supporters that received PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the North Central Presidential zonal rally, in Ilorin, Kwara state is a clear confirmation of his acceptance across the board as the next president of our nation.

The PPCO notes, with a high sense of responsibility, the sacrifices and commitment of the people of the North Central in joining other geo-political zones in the resolve to end the Muhammadu Buhari misrule and usher in a new era of national peace, unity and economic prosperity, as represented in the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar.

The North Central in embracing Atiku Abubakar has taken a major step in the overall aspiration by all segments of Nigeria’s population to enthrone a caring, pro-people, transparent and development-oriented administration that will unify our nation, revamp our ailing economy and galvanize the productive energies of all our people, for the common good.

The North Central has openly demonstrated their trust that Atiku Abubakar embodies a comprehensive understanding and practical solutions to the myriad of problems unleashed on them by the Buhari administration, which now represents hunger, starvation, penury, insecurity, violence and division in our land.

The PPCO appreciates the efforts of leaders, critical stakeholders and PDP supporters in the North Central in ensuring overwhelming support for Atiku Abubakar in all the nooks and crannies of the geo-political zone and urged them to remain undeterred until victory is secured.