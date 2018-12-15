Joshua should learn from Fury’s experience – Oboh

THE block buster bout between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder may have come and gone but the outcome of the fight is still attracting comments from boxing enthusiasts across the world.

One man still keen on having a say on the fight which ended in a draw is former Former WBA light heavyweight, British and Commonwealth boxing champion Peter Oboh who said Fury would have won the fight if it didn’t hold in America.

He started, “What I observed while watching the big fight was that Tyson Fury got a miracle and I believe it’s because of his Christian faith as he kept thanking Jesus after the fight which is a good thing,”

He said that although Fury was in control and also ahead on points, the knock down he suffered in the 9th and 12th rounds were bad enough for the fight to be stopped even though he was ahead on points.

“In a boxing match when a boxer is knocked down, he is given a mandatory 10 count. If the fallen boxer doesn’t recover during 8 seconds count the fight is meant to be stopped. But Fury got over 15 seconds grace to recover from the knock down by Wilder.

“Even George Foreman did not get such luxury in his fight with Mohammed Ali.”

Oboh a minister of the Lord believes it was God that did the magic for Fury, urging Anthony Joshua to embrace Jesus because, he would need such favour in due course.

“I strongly believe that Joshua should connect himself to Christ because he might need such a miracle like Fury one of these days,” he said.