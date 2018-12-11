Jonathan’s kinsmen laud Dickson over Opume bridge project

By Samuel Oyadongha

The people of Opume community, kinsmen of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have lauded the restoration government of Governor Seriake Dickson on the ongoing bridge project in their community.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson who spoke during a visit to the community to inspect the bridge project, pledged the continued support of his people to the government.

The bridge which has been in a terrible state for over 20 years is being constructed by the Dickson administration to ease the movement of motorists and pedestrians.

Iworiso-Markson who is an indigene of the community said with greater support, the government will do more for the people before the end of its tenure in 2020.

He praised Governor Dickson for the project and thanked him for his love for Ogbia people which explained the numerous projects he had executed in the area.

According to him, “I came here to see for myself what I have been hearing and I am really impressed.”