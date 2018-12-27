Joe Udofia Unity Cup raises hope for grassroots soccer

*Teams pocket N4.5m

The prospect of Akwa Ibom state becoming a major football hub in the Nigeria received a boost at the recently concluded 3rd Joe Udofia Unity Cup Football Tournament.

The month-long grassroots football tournament for teams in Use Abat Clan, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state funded by a foremost philanthropist in the area and Chief Executive of Vandrezzer Energy Services Limited, Joe Udofia came to a close on Wednesday at the Use Abat Primary School football pitch.

The tournament which began as a talent hunting show piece three years ago with 8 participating teams from the nearby communities, this year had an an increased participation from 8 to 15 teams gunning for the ultimate N2m prize money.

In the final match which featured the best of soccer artistry, the team from Inyang Isong community beat last year’s champions, Ikot Obio Okon 4-1 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes of play. Inyang Isong who emerged champions carted home the trophy and a whooping sum of 2 million naira, Ikot Obio Okon the runners-up received N1.5 million naira while the third placed team Ikot Amba got one million naira.