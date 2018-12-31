Jigawa spends N93m on orphans, marriages

By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse—Jigawa State government has expended N93 million for the purchase of furniture for 270 orphans, the Special Adviser on religious affairs, Alhaji Mujitaffa Kwalam has revealed.

Speaking at the flagging off of the marriage ceremony of 10 orphans in Dutse Municipal Council held at Dutse Central Mosque, Kwalam said the 270 beneficiaries were drawn from the 27 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state.

He explained that under the arrangement, each of the orphans was provided with a complete set of room furniture which includes bed and mattress, pillows, bed sheets, leather carpet, dressing , and drawer.

He said government gave each of the wedded orphans N10,000 as a startup capital apart from the paid dowry of N20,000.