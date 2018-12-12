Iwobi reveals Arsenal frustrations

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed how he came close to joining Celtic, after he was told that he wouldn’t be needed at the Emirates.

Then aged 16, Iwobi was at a career crossroads after being told he was free to leave the London club back in 2012.

He told Arsenal’s matchday programme: “My situation was weird

“There was three of us at the time and we were basically told ‘stay if you want, or if not you are free to go.”

“It was up to me and at that moment I went to the Crystal Palace training ground to see them.

“I had offers from Celtic and Southampton as well. Celtic was the main one but I wasn’t ready to go to Scotland. I thought it was best to stay at Arsenal but I have to say it felt weird. p“I was playing for England but I felt maybe I wasn’t rated. My England team-mates and everyone else was getting in my ear saying that Arsenal don’t love me because they weren’t offering me a deal.

“It was hard especially because at school as well everyone was talking about it.”