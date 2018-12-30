Itel Mobile,Google  thrill consumers  at Computer  Village

Africa’s customer-centric smartphone maker, itel Mobile in partnership with innovative tech company, Google, hosted the Ikeja community and its shoppers to a day of fun, excitement and throwback thrills in the 2018 edition of the annual computer village carnival with massive discounts on all itel smartphones, fantastic freebies, mega raffle draw and live performances from Nigeria’s legendary musicians, Danfo driver.

Over 2,000 spectators and shoppers went en masse to the carnival first to participate in the itel promo of buying any itel smartphone of their choice within authorized retail stores and getting one free in return, as there’s enough smartphone for everyone to go round. Also, itel Mobile doled out amazing gifts such as the latest itel P32 smartphones, goodie bags, home appliances like electric kettle, pressing iron, toasting machine, blender and many more

Speaking at the event, itel’s Marketing Communications Manager Oke Umurhohwo, said: “We are a fun youthful brand and this is our way of showing loyalty within the community we operate. It goes beyond just selling our products and providing a smartphone for everyone. We seek to build a solid networking system between our existing customers and prospective ones. Nevertheless, we never forget to entertain and infuse the fun factor in everything we do.”