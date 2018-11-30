It makes no economic sense to stop previous govt’s projects – Sanwo-Olu

Epe monarchs bless APC candidate administration started

Amid rousing welcome, the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was received in Epe yesterday by a crowd of ecstatic residents and political leaders in the Lagos East axis.



The APC candidate was in the town as part of his ongoing consultative meeting across the state.

All the monarchs in the Epe Division, who received the APC candidate’s entourage at the palace of Oloja of Epe land, assured Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, of their support for their political aspirations, promising them victory.

Sanwo-Olu said the consultation was necessary to listen to the wishes and expectations of the people in his quest to govern the state.

The monarchs, who attended the meeting in their full royal paraphernalia, said the gesture by the APC candidate as “sign of nobility”.

Former Minister of State for Defence and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Ghana, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro said the delegation was in Epe to inform the monarchs of Sanwo-Olu’s readiness to kick off his governorship campaign and to seek their blessings in line with tradition.

He said: “Your son, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who needs no introduction is set to commence a journey that will take our state to greater level and we consider it important we seek your blessings, as elders, before we embark on this journey, so that we can have a smooth campaign.”

Sanwo-Olu said it was important for him to make it clear that Epe would continue to enjoy the good governance of the APC-led government, noting that his administration would not discriminate against any part of the state. He emphasised that ongoing projects in the Epe division would not be abandoned.

‘‘It makes no economic sense for any government to stop what the previous administration started. I can assure you that once we get to power, we’d ensure that all ongoing projects in Epe will be completed before we move on to start new ones.’’ Sanwo-Olu stated.

Applauding the turn-out of supporters in the division, Sanwo-Olu pledged that if elected, his administration will place premium on projects that will impact positively on the lives of the people.

‘‘I must say emphatically that we are impressed by the huge turn-out of supporters today. It is a testimony that Epe remains consistently progressive and will always stand by a party that has consistently given the State a good governance.’’ Sanwo-Olu added.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs for the Epe division, Oba Ayandolu thanked Sanwo-Olu and his team for considering a visit to Epe. He however implored the deputy Governorship candidate of the APC, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat to maintain an open door policy, saying that he will be the link between the Epe division and the government.

The royal fathers urged Sanwo-Olu to look into the issue of unemployment, housing, energy and infrastructure development and welfare of the traditional rulers.

‘’There’s shortage of primary and secondary schools in Epe. We want you to kindly help us in this regard so that our children can compare favourably with children from other parts of the State.’’ Ayandolu said.

On housing, the monarchs implored the APC standard bearer to complete the ongoing housing projects in Agbowa, Itoikin and other areas of the division. Oba Ayandolu stated that this would foster greater development in the area.

The Oloja of Epeland, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, led other monarch t bless the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate.

He expressed joy in the choice of Mr. Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Hamzat, noting that the combination will certainly take Lagos State to greater heights.

‘‘I don’t have any doubt in my mind that the two of you will perform wonders. I only want to emphatically request for closer attention to be paid to the issues of security and unemployment. We also want you to revisit the connecting roads around the Free Trade Zone, because of the current pressure on the roads is gradually wearing them out.’’ Oloja stated.

The visit witnessed a large gathering of Epe indigenes who came out in large numbers to receive the APC governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate.