Insight Publicis CEO retires

Insight Publicis, a part of Insight Redefini Group, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Feyi Olubodun, will depart the organization effective December 3, 2018.

Royal Malc Int’l partners Emvirtue to honour Nigerian babies

A search for a new CEO, according to a statement, will commence as the company continues to execute its transformational plans. Dr. Ken Onyeali Ikpe, Group CEO, Insight Redefini (IR), will lead the execution of the lplan until a new CEO is announced.

“Olubodun, who has been a part of the company since 2009, rose to the position of Strategic Planning Director, and moved to become the Chief Operating Officer in 2014, from where he became the first non-Founder Chief Executive Officer, ”the statement said.

I am learning more about my father in death–Anenih Jr

His commitment and dedication over the past ten years has been instrumental in the evolution of the almost 4 decade old company. Under Oluboduns leadership, Insight Publicis was well on its way to achieving its vision to remain the biggest Creative and Marketing Communications Company in West Africa.