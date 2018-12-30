Inside Erinmo mountains of the spirit by Oba Michael Ajayi

•As town marks Erinmo Day

By Chris Onuoha

Erinmo-Ijesha in Oriade Local Government of Osun State came alive on Saturday, December 22 as the town, noted for its five spiritual mountains, celebrated the Erinmo Day.

Amidst pomp, the traditional custodian of the kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Michael Ajayi, Arowatawaya II, the Elerinmo of Erimo-Ijesha, alongside palace chiefs, treated guests to a royal fanfare.

Held at St Peter’s Anglican Primary School playground, Erinmo-Ijesha with indigenes dressed in ‘aso ebi’, the gathering was seen as a mark of unity among the people, while the palace chiefs, dressed in royal regalia, amplified the vision of Oba Ajayi.

The event had about 40 royal fathers from Ijesha North and neighbouring Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti and Edo states in attendance.

Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi was represented at the occasion by two chiefs from his palace.

The Erinmo Day started at the palace of the Elerinmo at about 11am with cultural rites performed by the palace chiefs, followed by a procession to the event venue.

Indigenes then paid homage to His Majesty, followed by royal dance by palace chiefs.

Not left out were the regents (royal blooded females) who came in droves to felicitate with the king.

In his welcome address, Oba Ajayi, who was impressed by the large turnout of natives at the celebration, thanked his guests, and noted that the essence of the celebration was the coming together once a year to give thanks to God for his goodness, mercies and good planting harvest in Erinmo.

He emphasized that the celebration afforded the indigenes, both at home and in diaspora, the opportunity to come together, interact and felicitate.

The monarch harped on unity in Erinmo.

Noting that the town possessed the most fertile land in Yoruba land, Oba Ajayi emphasised the need for investors, especially people with interest in agriculture, to come to Erinmo to harness the fertile land and develop the town.

Not left out of his speech are the spiritually endowed mountains in Erinmo which the Elerinmo said connect people and religious bodies seeking God’s face and favour.

Meanwhile, the Oba used the opportunity to inaugurate two new offices for the smooth running of his palace, The Palace Advisory Council and Infrastructure Rehabilitation Board.

The event, which had in attendance many influential sons and daughters of Erinmo land, was also witnessed by some aspirants vying for federal and state offices in Oriade constituency in the 2019 polls.

The guests include the Chairman of Oriade local government, Asiwaju Yinka Fashoye, represented by Otunba Folarin; Hon Desmond Ojo, Hon. Sijuade and Prophet Olubiyo Abraham Ojo fondly called Baba Orioke Koseun Ti.

Prophet Ojo told Sunday Vanguard that Erinmo is a place of spiritual tourism for people seeking the face of God and men of God who visit the mountains to strengthen their faith in God’s vineyard. He noted that the five mountains in Erinmo, Ori-Oke Koseunti, Ori-Oke Otito, Ori-Oke Agbara, Ori-Oke Anu and Ori-Oke Maberu, were discovered by Erinmo natives and have served humanity spiritually.