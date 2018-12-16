Insecurity: Group mocks Buhari over statements

Following the statement made by President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on terrorism attacks, a group called, AAA Strategic communication team, Sunday, pilloried the party over its inability to keep its promises and urged Nigerians to support the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by one of the directors of the team, Kenny Okolugbo, the group maintained that Atiku is the only person that can heal the endemic and cancerous economic condition of the country.

Chronologically, presenting the statements credited to some APC stakeholders, the group taunted the ruling party, noting that their inability to conquer boko haram was evidential of their unsound nature.

The statement reads thus, “24th December 2015, on boko haram, “Nigeria has technically won the war” President Muhammadu Buhari. He told BBC that the militant group could no longer mount conventional attacks against security forces or conventional attacks on population center. It had been reduced to fighting with improvised explosives devices (IED) and remained a force only in its heartland Borno state, he said.

19 December 2017, hear major general John Enenche Defence spokesman on Channels Tv justifying $1B (one billion USD approved to buy equipments). He said the $1B fund will enhance what we have been doing and it will enable the armed forces to come to the level that have been expected earlier than now, sooner than expected.

We have been using AK 47 to prosecute a special war, whereas AK 47 is used to prosecute a conventional operation, he stated.

He came along with a sample of AK 47 which he said the military currently uses, as all as another “more sophisticated weapons”, noted that the later was what should be used to prosecute the war in the north east.

27th December, 2017, hear governor Godwin Obaseki justifying approval of $1B to fight book haram. “ This money is supposed to be taken from the excess crude account”. Explaining further he said, “we expect that the amount will include but not limited to the purchase of equipment, procuring intelligence, logistics and all that is required to ensure that we finally put to an end the scourge of insurgency”.

4th April 2018, Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari approved the purchase of military hardware $1billion for the use of the Nigerian Armed forces in its war against insurgents, boko haram.

PMB 29th November 2018, Buhari vowed to end boko haram insurgents by procuring modern weapons, improved welfare of soldiers, and enhance military operations in the north-east, the epi-centre of the insurgency.

“As president and by the powers conferred on me, I assure you that government will procure modern fighting equipments to end the madness of boko haram and other acts of our enemies. “ I want to also assure you that government is doing everything to increase the welfare of Nigerian Army.

28th November 2018, the army chief said, no army in the world can possibly have enough equipment to conduct its operation.

His royal highness(HRH) Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Ekanemi, the shehu of Borno has dismissed claims by security operatives that the ongoing military operations, particularly in some parts of the state and the lake chad region, was yielding positive result.

18th November 2018, the casualty figures the military has put at 23 dead & 30 injured. A claim doubted by even the international community which says over 100 casualties was sustained in the Metele attacks, the bloodiest and most daring by boko haram. Incidentally, same day our chief of staff were attending a political program of the president unveiling the Next Level.

Literally, Nigeria could be described as a killing field in 2018 as no fewer than 6,562 Nigerians, according to Sunday Vanguard’s check’s, were slaughtered through Boko haram insurgency, herdsmen and farmers clashes, cult clashes, sectarian and communal clashes, kidnapping, ritual killings and armed robbery among others.

With all the above conflicting statements therefore, the end note shows that the current administration has proved to Nigerians how incapable they are to protect them.

A major mantra of change promised.”