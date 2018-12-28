Insecurity getting worse under Buhari – Timi Frank

…Says Boko Haram may endorse President’s re-election

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said that contrary to claim that Boko Haram has been degraded by the government, the insurgents are actually gaining grounds in more areas.

He noted that if a supposedly terrorist organisation like Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) could publicly endorse the re-election bid of the president, Nigerians should not be surprised if more dreaded groups like Boko Haram and ISIS declare their support.

Frank specifically revealed that in the last two days, the Boko Haram group dislodged a military base HQ 7 Bde located in Baga under Sector 3 Mongunu, and the dislodged unit is presently in SBS Naval unit in Baga, the claim he said Nigerian government is hiding from the media.

In a statement Frank released on Friday in Abuja, said that the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, has lost idea on how to tackle insecurity of all forms, adding that Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Plateau and a part of Benue have been heavily attacked recently while the APC government suppressing the information from Nigerian media.

Frank said sooner or later, president Buhari’s administration will account for the lives lost, property destroyed and the country’s resources said to have been used in the name of fighting Boko Haram.

While reacting to the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Thursday, the former APC spokesman said the group had enjoyed protection from the government despite allegedly involved in killings of several farmers and other innocent Nigerians especially in the North-central.

“Now that Miyetti Allah has endorsed Buhari for 2019, we no longer need any prophet to tell us why president Buhari has been silent on herdsmen killings across the country. No wonder one of the APC governors had paid them to stop killing in Southern Kaduna.

“This is the first time a group known to have allegedly caused damages in a society will publicly declare their supports for a sitting president. This goes to show how much support the group has enjoyed from Buhari’s presidency; technically, financially and otherwise but the blood of those killed by Miyetti Allah group will rest until justice is done.

“God forbid, if Buhari gets re-elected in 2019, Nigerians should prepare for the establishment of cattle colony in all 36 state of the federation and the FCT. So, in order to prevent all these, Nigerins should not hesitate in voting out the Buhari administration,” Frank stated.

He, therefore called on international community to come for the rescue of Nigeria and Nigerians, saying the current APC administration can not solve the insecurity problem because it enjoys support of the terrorist organisations.