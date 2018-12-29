Insecurity: FG should stop insurgents from passing through borders — SSANU

…Calls for release of Leah Sharibu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

SENIOR Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has called on the Federal Government to ensure more commitments with neighbouring countries under the Lake Chad Basin Commission to ensure that insurgents and arms are not allowed to pass through the borders.

The non teaching staff in the universities have also lamented that despite the huge sum allocated by government to fight insurgency, there has not been commensurate result as people were being killed by the Boko Haram Islamic sect.

SSANU in a communiqué after its 35th Quarterly National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu, appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that the Dapchi Christian girl, Leah Sharibu who has been in the captivity of the Boko Haram sect and other people abducted by the insurgents are released.