INEC won’t escape with rigging 2019 elections – Secondus

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN – The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, against rigging the 2019 election in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, party, warning that the electoral umpire will not get away with such act.

He said INEC successfully rigged the election in favour of the APC in the Ekiti and Osun governorship, saying such is capable of putting the nation in crisis.

Secodus said this at the metropolitan square, along Asa dam ilorin venue of the north central campaign train of Atiku/Obi presidential campaign.

According to him, “We want to warn INEC about the previous elections; you rigged and escaped like the recent elections in Ekiti and Osun states. In 2019 elections, you cannot escape unless you want to cause crisis in Nigeria. Let us warn Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, if you want to cause crisis in Nigeria, rig the election, if you want peace in Nigeria, the 2019 elections must be free and fair.

“If you like, ignore the card reader; if you like, manipulate the machines. If you like, do whatever you want to do but Nigerians will never accept rigged election. So you better be warned.”

Prince Secondus also said that, the APC-led federal government has brought doom to the country since its assumption of office in 2015.

He, however, saluted the courage of the security agencies in the country saying, “our army – the best army in Africa, our police – some of them are very, very good.”

While calling on the electorates to vote and protect their votes, Secondus said, “But this time around in 2019, the police and the army cannot be used because, all of you are army; all of you are police. You must police your votes, you must protect your votes, you must ensure that they don’t carry your materials and run away.”

He also said that “There will be no postponement of election because part of the strategies of the APC-led federal government is to cause crisis in some states and postpone the election and come with army, police to prevent the people from voting just as they did in Osun state. It cannot work again.”

‘By the grace of God, we have the best candidate who will win. Atiku Abubakar will win the 2019 election.”

He stated further that,”the time has come where the emperors of APC can no longer fool Nigerians because, in APC, they have emperors, they are the least to know that Nigerians are sufferings.

“Since they took over the mantle of leadership of the country in 2015, Nigerians have been sufferings. No food on the table, particularly in the north central. Look at what happened in Benue, Iook at the genocide in Plateau and yet no arrest.

“Rather than bringing food on the table, they brought hunger; rather than improve the economy, they brought killings; rather than bring infrastructure to the people, they came with lies and propaganda and this cannot work again. You cannot fool the people all the time. They fooled us in 2015, they can’t fool us again.

“We are on rescue mission with a man who has capacities to run all sectors in private and public – the man to rescue Nigeria in 2019 and moving Nigeria forward. The man who has achieved a lot; the man they can’t try, the man their blackmail cannot work.

“And I am quite sure that Mr. President Buhari is in Poland and he can hear me clearly through telecast or any other electronic media. Let him hear clearly that he has brought doom to Nigeria and the only one who can bring light to Nigeria today as we are speaking with you is Alhaji Abubakar Atiku,”Secondus said.