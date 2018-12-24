Imo PDP Rep candidate promises to end discrimination in education system

By Timothy Okechukwu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Owerri Federal Constituency, Imo State, Ikenna Elezianya, yesterday promised to sponsor a bill that would end any form of discrimination in the education system.

Elezianya who spoke to newsmen in Owerri said bad roads is the menace of any community and have done so much harm to his consituency.

He said: “We need a voice at the hallowed chamber. We need a voice for Ndigbo. I am not happy about the marginalisation we suffer in the education sector. The issue of where you come from to determine whether you will get admission in some schools in this country will end. We still have this happening and we will look at it.

On bad roads, he said: “I have been in the House of Assembly. Our area has the worst roads in Imo State.”