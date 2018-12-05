Imo guber: Nwosu dumps APC for AA

By Chidi Nkwopara & Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE former Chief of Staff to Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Mr. Uche Nwosu, yesterday officially said he has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, to join the Action Alliance, AA, in order to pursue his 2019 gubernatorial ambition.

Nwosu declared his membership of AA at the Sam Mbakwe Airport when he was received by his teeming supporters, adding that the AA had endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019 election and governor Rochas Okorocha for Imo West APC senatorial ticket.

Nwosu who contested for Imo guber under APC was declared winner on the 6th of October by Ibrahim Agbabiaka committee.

This was after Ahmed Gulak committee had declared Hope Uzodimma the winner of the APC governorship primaries.

Angered by the declaration of Uzodinma as the winner of the said APC guber primaries, Nwosu went to court demanding that the NWC should uphold the result of Agbabiaka, giving the reason that the process was “manipulated.”

20 Imo lawmakers dump APC

However, Nwosu said himself and the over 20 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have decamped to AA with their supporters, adding that the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole should be blamed for the crises currently rocking the party. He also described AA as home.

He said: “Now, we have returned home and the campaign has started. We are moving into the campaign proper. We have come back home to tell our people what we will offer them.

“I cannot say that APC in general is bad, but the problem we have is that Oshiomhole cheated Imolites. Let me say this now: President Muhammadu Buhari is our presidential candidate. There are no two ways about this. We will support Buhari for presidency.

“For that fact, the national chairman of APC has denied Imolites the governorship and House of Assembly tickets. This is why all of us have moved to AA. This is now our home. This is where we will win our election.”

On the issue of Governor Rochas Okorocha still remaining in APC, he said, “he is the governor of Imo State and the senatorial candidate of APC, Orlu zone; as far as we are concerned, we don’t have a senatorial candidate of AA in Orlu zone, we have also endorsed Okorocha for the Senate.”

AA gov candidate goes to court

Meanwhile, the coast still appears to be unclear for Nwosu as the holder of the gubernatorial ticket of AA, Mr. Okolienta has approached the court to seek redress.

Okolienta is, among other things, seeking explanations on why he was stripped of the gubernatorial ticket and have same allegedly transferred to Nwosu.

I feel cheated —Imo APC spokesman

Also, the State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr. Onwuasoanya Jones, has, via a three-page letter addressed to the State Working Committee, resigned his position, saying: “I feel like a cheap slave anytime I identify as the chief marketer of a political party, which has shown itself as not deserving of the loyalty of its members.”