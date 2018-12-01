‘I’m going to punch his face right in’, Fury promises Wilder

Before their final press conference descended into chaos both Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury spelled out how they will defy pre-fight predictions when they collide for the WBC heavyweight title.

IPAN tasks FG on policies to boost national development

The two unbeaten heavyweights, who meet at the Staples Center tonight, came face-to-face on Wednesday and soon they and their teams became embroiled in a mass melee on stage.

When the first bell does ring, many observers believe Fury’s best chance of victory will come if he outboxes the American, while Wilder is tipped to need a knockout if he is to retain his title. But both fighters believe they have the skills to prove their doubters wrong.

“Its my anniversary today, three years since I went to Germany and kicked Wladimir Klitschko all over Dusseldorf and in three days(today) I’ll do same to Deontay Wilder,’ Fury said.

‘I’ve been looking forward to this fight since 2011, counting down the days since and on Saturday night I’m going to punch his face right in.’

He added: ‘I’ve heard a lot of people say “Wilder by knockout or Fury on points”, but I’m telling you now, Wilder’s going to get knocked out by me on Saturday night.’

Wilder then delivered an impassioned speech, in which he promised Fury would become his 40th knockout victim but only after he had disproved those who question his technical ability.

‘The two best heavyweights in the world,’ he said. ‘This is a moment Iv’e been waiting for my entire career. This is the time, it’s my time, Fury had his time, when he beat Klitschko that was his time.

He added: ‘I’m going to show you how well I can box, how well I can dominate, I’m going to beat him and then knock him out.