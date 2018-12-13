I’m candidate to beat – Nwagba

By Esther Onyegbula

The governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Abia State, Mrs. Blessing Nwagba, has said she is the most suitable candidate to govern the state.

Nwagba also said she would anchor the governance of Abia economic revitalisation, infrastructure transformation and social development.

Nwagba, who disclosed these to newsmen during the official opening of her campaign office in Umuahia, said Abia will remain undeveloped if the electorate continue to recycle leaders.

She said: ”I have seen industries crumble and businesses taxed and levied to death. I have seen our young people go from being industrious to moving with around with politicians for handouts .”