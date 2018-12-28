I’ll end pensioners sufferings in Imo —Nwosu

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu, yesterday said that he was fully prepared to end completely, the sufferings experienced by pensioners in the state.

Nwosu spoke through his Director of Media and Publicity, Onwusanya Jones, when the Imo Future Initiative, visited him at his country home Eziama in Nkwerre local government area.

However, Nwosu attributed the sufferings of the pensioners to corruption in the civil service, adding that he would step on toes to nip in the bud the pains of the senior citizens.

The son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha said he had concluded his plans on how to pay pensioners within six months in office as governor of the state.

As part of his plans, he said he was going to revolutionize the pension scheme so as to ensure upto date payment of pensioners in Imo state.

He also promised that some of his ideas which the present government could not implement would be implemented if he becomes the next governor of the state, as there would be enough time for him to further address the challenges of the state.

The AA guber candidate, said that with his strategy of Continuity, Consolidation and Correction that the answer to so many challenges in the state would be solved.

