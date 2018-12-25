Ikpeazu appoints Chineme Ota as 2018 one-day Abia governor

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—GOVERNOR Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State yesterday named the 2018 One- Day Teenage Abia Governor. She is Miss Chineme Joy Ota, a native of Amaekpu Ohafia and a student of Ohafia Girls Secondary School, Ohafia Local Government Area.

Speaking at Government House Umuahia during the inauguration ceremony, Ikpeazu appreciated the performance of Abia students in public examinations in the last three years. He observed that for the first time, Abia State has maintained the lead in public examinations, saying that the state was proud of that.

Ikpeazu urged the One-Day Teenage Governor and her cabinet to ensure that they learned at least a little on how government is run.

The governor used the occasion to highlight various projects his administration has embarked upon, including road constructions, agriculture, education among others and encouraged them to visit some of the projects he has done in the State.

Ikpeazu in particular, pointed out the plans of his government to engage in various agricultural value chains both for palm oil and cassava.

The governor who expressed hope that the students would excel in their future professions, congratulated the teenage governor and her executive committee on their successes.

In her remarks, the 18- year- old one-day teenage governor, Miss Chineme Joy Ota, on behalf of her 20-member cabinet, commended the governor for introducing the Teenage One-Day Governor and urged him to maintain it.

The teenage governor, an orphan, made a case for the establishment of a youth friendly centre in the State to tackle cases of child abuse.

According to her, as an orphan at a tender age, she experienced the problem of child abuse but thanked God for emancipating her and making her a voice.

Ota thanked Ikpeazu for the honour and called on all to work together to move Abia State forward.