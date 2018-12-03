Ikorodu monarchs pledge support for Sanwo-Olu

Traditional rulers in Ikorodu division of Lagos State have pledged their support for Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2019 Governorship election in the state.

The monarchs made the declaration at the palace of the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, Oba Sotobi urged the APC governorship candidate to take Ikorodu to a greater height and ensure Lagosians enjoyed dividends of democracy, if elected governor.

“The people of Ikorodu are behind you, but we want you to take the state to a greater height,” Shotobi said.

Sanwo-Olu, in his address, promised the monarchs that he would run an all-inclusive government.

The APC gubernatorial candidate said that he would hold regular town hall meetings with stakeholders in all the local government areas in the state.

He added that he would partner with local government councils in Ikorodu and dialogue with the communities to have first hand information on their needs and ensure those needs were met.

” Why I came here was to come and seek guidance and prayers from our royal fathers and I have recieved lots of blessings from the monarchs and Chiefs of Ikorodu before we embarked on our campaign.

“The kabiyesi have listed lots of things needed to be done in Ikorodu and this we are going to do one after the other when I become the governor.

“I appreciate your support and the blessing given to me and my deputy. “Our primary aim is to take Lagos to a greater height,” Sanwo-Olu said.