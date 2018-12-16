Igunuko endorses Salis, Lagos AD gov candidate

By Agbonkhese Oboh

THE Igunuko Traditional Religion Association of Nigeria has endorsed High Chief Owolabi Salis, Lagos State governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy, AD, based on “his people-oriented manifesto and the need to do the many things left undone in Lagos State.”

The traditional institution endorsed Salis at its 2018 seminar in Lagos on Friday, during which the AD candidate vowed to elevate traditional institutions to the appropriate place in governance and make the state’s commonwealth available to the commoners “as against the current systemic slavery that puts the state’s resources in a few pockets.”

While endorsing Salis, who is also the Star Alliance’s candidate, National Chairman of Igunuko, Mr. Mudashiru Macaulay, said: “We endorse Salis’ candidacy because a lot has been left undone in the state and we believe in Salis’ ideas and people-oriented manifesto.

“He has shown that he is the people’s candidate and has regard for tradition and culture. We have always had some people in power. It is only wise to try a new person who knows what true leadership is about and is self-made.”

Speaking earlier, Salis, who said the people were the actual structure a true leader needs, noted that “it is not enough to have a ruling party and state resources behind you. I have the masses, the everyday Lagosian, behind me. And that is the true structure.

“Incumbency and vote-buying are factors. But the people are ready to vote AD because they believe in us and will defeat the current systemic slavery with the power of hope.”

Salis also met with the Council of Imams, Alimosho Division, and Ipaja youths and Brain-X empowerment group which he sponsored on skills acquisition, where he took the ceremonial kick-off of a football matc