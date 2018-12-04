I won’t honour EFCC’s fresh invitation – Jang

By Marie Nanlong

Jos—Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang(Plateau North) has said he will not honour the fresh invitation extended to him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFC, as he has a court case instituted by the Commission to attend in Jos.

The EFCC had asked Jang to report to its Kano office on December 5, but the Senator asked the Commission to pick another date in January 2019.

Jang, according to a statement by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, explained that the decision to turn down the invitation was to enable him appear in court in Jos, where he is under trial having been charged by the same Commission, and the matter is expected to commence definite hearing on the date of the new invitation.

Garuba added that “it is baffling how EFCC expects the serving Senator to be in two places at the same time since he does not possess any psychic abilities.

“The fresh invitation is not unconnected with the story in the news alleging that EFCC has traced a mansion worth N500 million to him.

“The property located at 8 and 9 Gobarau Road, Unguwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna State, does not belong to Senator Jang, and this is not the first time EFCC would investigate its ownership.

“The property formerly belonging to Northern Nigerian Development Company, Kaduna, was allocated to the Senator while he was governor of Plateau State, but eventually lost interest and did not continue with the acquisition.

“EFCC has this information and it knows the actual owners of the said property. Unfortunately, but deliberately, EFCC continues to harass the Senator in its usual media trials aimed at tarnishing his glowing name and reputation.”