I have never enjoyed fame —Terry G

Anyone familiar with Nigerian singer, instrumentalist music producer, Amanyi Oche Gabriel, a.k.a Terry G can testify that he courted controversy repeatedly without compunction during his hey days as a heavyweight musician.

But in a chat with Showtime, while explaining why he is no more as famous as he once used to be, the ‘Free Madness’ singer revealed that he never enjoyed fame for a day because he always had one problem or the other.

“I experienced a lot of controversies all through my period of fame. I never enjoyed fame; I was always going through one problem or the other. So, I think it has been so cool for me. Right now I love the peace and quiet. I love the fact that I am able to withdraw and set up myself. I abstained from the madness and a lot of misunderstanding things”, he said.

Speaking further, the singer who recently rebranded from Terry G to Terry Genius explained why he has stayed away from controversy.

“It’s still a controversy. Change is the only constant thing and that itself is a controversy. Somebody like me that lives off the madness, I don’t want to be a bad example to the younger ones. My child also made me think and I decided to take a chill pill. I have been able to balance all of it and it’s working”, he said.