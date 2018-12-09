I don’t believe in Minimum Wage, but Living Wage, says  KOWA Party Presidential Candidate

…Says there will be a run off in 2019 Presidential Election,

…Calls for the Establishment of State, Community Police

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2019 Presidential election, the KOWA Party Presidential candidate, Adesina Fagbenro-Byron has said that he does not believe in a new National Minimum Wage for workers in the country, but would implement what he termed, a living wage if elected as the President of the country.

Speaking with Journalists in Abuja, the KOWA Party Presidential candidate said that if Nigerians must tell themselves the truth and with the diverse nature of the country, it would be difficult to implement a unified new minimum wage in Nigeria, adding that what obtains in one state of the country, does not obtain in the other states especially in the area of available resources and wealth generation.

Whoever feels insulted, I apologise, says Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka

Even prior to the Presidential election, Fagbenro-Byron has predicted that there will be a run-off in the election, where it would then become imperative for some parties with same ideology and belief to come together and help produce a government that would have welfarism, security, education, infrastructure, education, among others as cardinal principles.

Details later: