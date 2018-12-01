I am learning more about my father in death–Anenih Jr

Mr Tony Anenih Jr, the eldest son of the late chief Tony Anenih, said on Saturday that he was learning more about his father after his death.

The younger Anenih said this on Saturday in his tribute after the funeral rite at the St Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Uromi.

According to him, the late Anenih was “ a man he was proud to call his father, a man he knew too well, but surprisingly learning more about in death.’’

He said this was through heartwarming anecdotes from people within and outside the country.

“A man who believed that good education was the guaranteed route to a successful life; to him, it was the most important investment,’’ he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his tribute said that the late Anenih’s demise had left a gap in the social and political landscape which would be difficult to fill.

Buhari, represented by Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for Health, said Anenih was an accomplished statesman with a well-earned reputation as a consummate political facilitator.

He also said the deceased was a solver of problems no matter how intractable and a fiercely loyal individual who stayed steadfast to any cause he adopted.

In his tribute, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo said that the late Anenih was a quintessential politician who the state was proud of.

Obaseki also said the late elder statesman was not nepotistic but looked beyond ethnic boundary to recognise talents.

He said he was a highly result oriented person, who developed trust in those he mentored through life.

The governor urged indigenes of Edo to continue with his legacies and develop the state without consideration for political affiliation.

He said the “talk less and act more” tact of the late PDP leader earned him accolades.

Meanwhile, the PDP in the state has said that the only tribute it would give the late Anenih was to keep the party alive in the state.

The Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, also praised Gov. Godwin Obaseki for redefining politics in the state.

He urged Nigerians to use the death of Anenih to learn lessons of keeping to the tradition and culture of respecting leaders and elders.

In his tribute, Chief James Ibori, a former governor of Delta, said Anenih mentored him politically and stood by him during his trials. (NAN)