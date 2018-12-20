Hurricane Spin: Tech broom with magical cleaning device

By Juliet Umeh

Many people find it hard to tidy up their rooms or environment with dustpan or broom for a good number of reasons. For some, it could be because of waist pain or back pain. Others are naturally lazy and impatient.

Today, technology has surmounted these limitations with the introduction of Hurricane Spin broom.

Spin broom makes cleaning faster and easier. Fortunately, neither battery nor cord is required

The Hurricane Spin Broom sweeps away wet and dry mess with triple brush technology. and effortlessly picks up mess from most hard surfaces with a simple push. You will not need to touch the dirts, all thanks to a built-in trash receptacle that empties in seconds. Hurricane Spin broom is ready to spin away your mess.

How it works

It is the easiest way to pick up dirt and debris from your hard floors. It weighs 1.5-pounds, so it’s super lightweight and easy to manoeuvre.

To use it- simply move Hurricane Spin Broom across your surface in a forward motion, applying a slight downward force.

However, when not in use, hang on a hook behind your door in your garage.

Remember, Hurricane Spin broom is not a sweeper. It only works when you push forward.

Do not pick up objects on fire.

To ensure it works optimally with each use, occasional maintenance is required. After repeated use, you may notice hair and pet fur collected around the cylinder brush. Get rid of this collected hair easily with the included brush comb. Simply comb through the bristles in short, even strokes to remove hair.