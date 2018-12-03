‘How Oshiomhole fooled aggrieved APC aspirants’

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

LAGOS—THE Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of instructing party officials not to acknowledge petitions from the recent primaries in order to avoid basis for legal actions.

Okechukwu in a petition to the Governor Abdulahi Ganduje led APC Southeast Reconciliation Committee has also tasked it to unravel circumstances in which presidential aide, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu was allegedly allocated victory in the election he claimed to have won.

Okechukwu in the petition made available to Vanguard accused the national chairman of manipulating the process leading to the primaries, saying that his actions could hurt the party in the elections. He, nevertheless, affirmed his continuing support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Noting his experience when he submitted his petition at the APC national secretariat, he said:“Your Excellency, on submission, the clerk at the national secretariat refused to acknowledge my petition and I told the clerk that I started my career in 1976, as a messenger and that one of the induction courses was the imperative to acknowledge mails and record both incoming and outgoing.

“On further inquiry, I reminded him that I was a member of the Merger Committee and a member of the Administrative Structure Panel which vetted his appointment. Is this how to pay back my good works for the party? He confided in me that they were all instructed not to acknowledge but to collect petitions.”

He said that Oshiomhole “belately convoked your eminent committee, so as to foreclose the most remedial antidote for us rigged aspirants – the substitution window.”