How I was once involved in public fight with bus conductor – Omotola

Veteran Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has revealed how she once got involved in a public fight with a bus conductor who physically assaulted an innocent girl.

The pretty screen diva made the revelation after watching a video where a group of brave women marched out to protest against the constant harassment they suffer at the popular Yaba market.

“I’ve seen school girls groped/touched in their uniforms on the street by conductors, area boys, hawkers. I once got into a public fight chased a bus, confronted the conductor who reached out and smacked a girl at Maryland! This awareness needs to yield results now”, she wrote on her twitter page.

She added that the Nigerian educational curriculum should include subjects and courses where women would be taught how to defend themselves against men who take undue advantage of them as weaker vessels.

“In a country like Nigeria, women should be taught self-defense from primary school, it should be part of the curriculum till University! Women should also be encouraged to carry pepper sprays! In the US, it’s normal in schools for girls to buy and carry one! Protect women”, she said.