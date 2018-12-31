Hoscon hails Buhari over resolve on 13% derivation

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Host communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCON, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting call for the 13 percent derivation fund to go to oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta region.

The body at the end of a meeting in Warri, Delta State also passed a vote of confidence on the President for the resolve, adding that it will speed up development of oil communities.

Spokesman of the group, Mr Monday Whiskey also enjoined President Buhari to consider HOSCON security company in the pipeline surveillance job in the region.

“That the meeting resolved that President Buhari’s intention to ensure that 13 per cent derivation fund is made available to the people of the oil/gas bearing constituents is one of the most outstanding decisions that this government had taken as it affects the socio-economic and infrastructural transformation of the long neglected and environmentally improvised oil bearing region of the country.

“The meeting appealed to President Buhari to ensure that HOSCON security company was giving adequate recognition in the proposed community pipeline policing initiative, as HOSCON promised to use her good will and grassroots contact to ensure adequate and effective policing of the vast pipelines within our communities,” he said.