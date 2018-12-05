Hold FG responsible for hate speech — LNC

By Prince Okafor

LAGOS—THE League of Nigerian Columnists, LNC, yesterday, flayed the Federal Government’s move in signing the hate speech bill, blaming government for the advent of hate speeches across the country.

LNC is a professional body comprising of all major columnists in Nigerian newspapers, set up to ensure good governance as well as hold government accountable.

Speaking during a public lecture titled: ‘Hate Speech’ in Lagos, the former Managing Director of Daily Times, and Chairman of LNC, Mr. Tola Adeniyi said: “Hate speech originated from the current government, the unity government that we run at the centre.

“Signing the hate speech bill into law is geared towards guarding the press, those who will draw attention, those who would have spoken about the deficiency of this government, the failing of this government which is all open in the market.

“But they do not want people to speak against them, or shout about them. They feel they can say or talk about them, but we, Nigerians, will refuse that kind of nonsensical legislation.”

In his address, renowned columnist and co-founder of Newswatch Magazine, Mr. Ray Ekpu, said: “There are 26 countries out of 200 countries that have specific legislation on hate speech. That tells you that either those countries already have legislation that can take care of something that is close to hate speech or hate speech itself or they think that the society does not need any more of such legislation in an era where people are talking about free speech.

“They also might say that they do not want any more imposition particularly in countries like Africa where normal things are turning to abnormal things.

“In Africa, South Africa has legislation on hate speech; I do not know if there is any other African country but of course we know the peculiarity of South Africa and even with that legislation, you have Xenophobia there. What is the government doing about it?

“So there is a difference between having legislation and implementing it.

“I was in South Africa and I heard the kind of propaganda that was going on there. They will say, well you know when we drive the white men away, we will take over their gold mines and swimming pools. Those things did not happen and they haven’t happened that is why we have the crisis.”