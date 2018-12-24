“High” – A new contemporary play.

A group of teenage friends are on holiday from their separate boarding schools and even though they grew up together, they are at completely different places in their lives. They are planning/anticipating a birthday party for one of the pack. When another one of them suffers a drug overdose, it causes a major problem within the clique, forcing their parents to get involved and also forcing them to face the truth about their children and about themselves.

Following the two-time successful and sold-out run of the Nigerian adaptation of Ntozake Shange’s famous play “For Colored Girls”, Keke Hammond, founder and artistic director of Rue14 Studios returns this holiday season with an original, contemporary stage play – ‘High’ which tackles the issues surrounding substance abuse amongst teenagers in a social media obsessed world.

‘High’ tells the story of a group of teenage friends on holiday from their separate boarding schools. Even though they grew up together, they are at completely different places in their lives. When one of them suffers a drug overdose, it causes a major problem within the clique, forcing their parents to get involved and face the truth about their children and about themselves.

Written by Osang Abang and directed by Kenneth Uphopho, ‘High’ features a wonderful cast which include Yinka Davies, Lami Phillips, Abayomi Alvin, Paul Adams, Chris Iheuwa, Bunmi Sogade, Philips Chima, and Genoveva Umeh.

The production runs from December 27th – 29th at Shell Hall, Muson Center with shows at 2PM and 6PM daily. The show is not suitable for children under 10 years old.