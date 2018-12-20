HEALTHCARE: Edo partners energy firm on power supply

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—TO make quality and affordable healthcare accessible in rural areas, the Edo State government is partnering with ICE Commercial Power to deliver clean and reliable energy solution to 20 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state under the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP).

In a statement in Benin yesterday, Co-Founder, ICE Commercial Power, Dr. Emmanuel Ekwueme, said the partnership is geared towards delivering Governor Godwin Obaseki’s promise to revamp primary healthcare in the state.

He said that the first stage of the programme with the state government was the transition of 20 PHCs across the state to clean, reliable energy with the deployment of 164KVA total solar power for each facility’s operations and water supply.

He said: “ICE Commercial Power, in partnership with the Edo State Ministry of Health, is deploying solar energy in 20 pilot primary health centres (PHC) in Edo State.

“This is part of Governor Obaseki’s Healthcare Improvement Programme (HIP). The initiative will see the transition to clean, reliable energy in these first 20 PHCs.

“The first phase of the programme will see the deployment of 164 KVA total solar energy to power each PHC with critical electrical supply for operations and water supply.”

The second phase of the programme, according to him, “will see the deployment of solar power under a sustainable pay-as-you-go model for 180 PHCs in the state.