Gunmen kill estate agent in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

KWAKE—A 44-year-old builder and land agent, Mr. Celestine Kaine, was reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen gained entrance to Kaine’s residence at night through the window and demanded money.

He said: “In fact, they thought there was money in the house and when they made their demand and no such money was not forthcoming, they shot him. In addition, they also collected two phones from the house.

He said the Police was on top of the matter, noting that “we are gathering intelligence that can lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.”