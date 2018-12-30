Gunmen kill councillor in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A councillor of Ward 9, Ado Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti state, Hon Deji Akeredolu, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Friday night.

The 37- year- old Councilor, was also an aide to Mr Deji Ogunsakin, the running mate of the Ekiti PDP gubernatorial candidate ,Prof Kolapo Olusola.

His 72-year-old father, Jacob Akeredolu, told journalists at his residence at the Bojuri area of Ado Ekiti, yesterday that his late son had been buried on Saturday.

The bereaved father said that after the victim, who was his second son, was certified dead at the hospital, policemen from Okeila Division in Ado Ekiti brought his remains to his house, Friday night.

Describing the deceased as the breadwinner of the extended family, he said: “Deji was an easy-going, kind-hearted and lovely son. He was a man of many parts: trained in fashion designing.

“He informed me recently that he had set up a fashion house, to engage his wife and himself. He didn’t deserve such a painful death. I don’t know why this should happen.”

He explained that the incident occurred around 10p.m., at Onala area in Ado Ekiti.

Lamenting the state of security in the state, he said: “ Crime rate in the state is at an alarming rate. In a week, four different killings of innocent persons by bandits have occurred, another still happened in Ikere Ekiti.

“The state governor, Kayode fayemi should ensure the situation is tackled.

“I am also calling the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Bello, to address the situation, as Ekiti is no longer safe for residents.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechuwu, told journalists on phone that he had not been properly briefed on the incident.

Ikechuwu said: “I’m yet to be briefed. Once I am briefed, I will let you know. I am not telling you that I am not aware, but I am yet to be properly briefed. This is my response as the PPRO of the state command”.