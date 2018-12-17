Gunmen attack Kaduna village

Gunmen have reportedly attacked Ungwan Paa-Gwandara village in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State on Sunday night.

‘Place Boko Haram on watch’, UN envoy tells international community

Mr. Joshua Paul, a resident of the community, told newsmen in Kafanchan on Monday that the attack was at a wedding ceremony at about 8:00 pm.

An unconfirmed number of people were said to be affected in the attack.

Mrs. Victoria Martins, a victim who was being treated at the General Hospital in Kafanchan, said the women and children were affected.

Confirming the report, Chairman of Jema’a council, Mr. Peter Averik, told newsmen on telephone that he was yet to be fully briefed on the incident.

He said that security agents had since been drafted to the affected community.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police on the incident was unsuccessful. (NAN)