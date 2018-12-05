Gunmen attack bureau de change operator, cart away millions

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Gunmen operating on a motorcycle yesterday attacked a yet-to-be identified female bureau de change operator in Aba, Abia State, carting away millions in foreign currency.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at Market road, which serves as the hub of bureau de change business in the city.

The woman was said to have arrived Aba with huge amount of foreign currencies, but was trailed to the area by the gunmen. On arriving the area, the gunmen shot the woman as she refused to hand over her bag to them and fled.

It was gathered that the woman died being rushed to a private hospital in the city when the robbers had left. However, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, in a telephone interview, disclosed that the woman survived the attack.

In an interview with Vanguard, a bureau de change operator, who declined to have his name in print, said the gunmen carted away cash worth millions of naira in various foreign currencies.

“Usually, we go outside the state to source for money. The woman went to one of the Central Bank’s branches in the Southeast to source for money.

“You know that this is festive period where a lot of people come to black market to change dollars and other bills. People who are travelling outside the country do come here while people who come back for X-mass also come here to change money.

“So, this time, our members do go to any state to look for what they will use for business this season. I was told that the woman was coming down from a car when she was accosted by men wielding gun. They shot her and left with all the monies that she came back with.”