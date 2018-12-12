Group demands release of basic health care funds

THE Federal Government must release the Basic Health Care Provision Fund in the 2018 health budget without further delay if Nigeria is to achieve the universal health coverage, a group under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale said, yesterday.

Leader of the group and co-chair of the Open Government Partnership, OGP, in Kano State, Hajiya Halima Ben Umar, said since December 12, 2012, the United Nations unanimously affirmed universal health coverage as an important pillar of sustainable development, urging countries, civil society and international organisations to make it part of the development agenda.

The first universal health coverage day was held in 2014. In 2018, the theme is “unite for universal health coverage: now is the time for collective action.”

While commending the federal, the states, and local governments in the country for investing in the health sector despite the competing challenges for resources from other sectors, the group said the basic health care fund could revolutionize the health sector and reduce burden of disease in the country .

They added that it is imperative that the federal government seriously take the provisions in the fund and accelerate the release of the allocated funds to improve the health sector in the country.